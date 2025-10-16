Why China is banning hidden car door handles

Flush handles mainly on electric cars

The ban mainly targets flush, electronic handles found on popular NEVs like Teslas and Xiaomi's SU7, after reports of people struggling to get out during power failures.

Automakers will have to update their designs—Toyota, for example, is already working on backup solutions.

If the rule goes through, new models get seven months to comply, while existing ones have 19 months.

The government's also asking for public feedback before making it official.