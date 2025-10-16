Why China is banning hidden car door handles
China is planning to ban those sleek, hidden car door handles you see on many new electric cars.
The government says visible, easy-to-grab handles are safer in emergencies—especially if the car's power or electronics fail.
The new rule would require all cars to have handles you can spot and use easily, with a mechanical way to open the door if needed.
Flush handles mainly on electric cars
The ban mainly targets flush, electronic handles found on popular NEVs like Teslas and Xiaomi's SU7, after reports of people struggling to get out during power failures.
Automakers will have to update their designs—Toyota, for example, is already working on backup solutions.
If the rule goes through, new models get seven months to comply, while existing ones have 19 months.
The government's also asking for public feedback before making it official.