Stellantis bets big on US, revives Ram's mid-size pickup
Stellantis—the company behind Chrysler and Dodge—is putting $13 billion into US manufacturing, marking its biggest investment here so far.
Part of the plan? Reviving Ram's mid-size pickup offering with a new mid-size pickup, set to roll out from the Toledo, Ohio plant in 2028.
This move signals Stellantis's push to grow its American lineup and strengthen its manufacturing footprint.
Ram's new mid-size pickup will take on Ford Ranger
The upcoming Ram pickup is designed to go head-to-head with popular trucks like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma, jumping back into a segment that's been heating up lately.
Stellantis also plans to reopen its Belvidere, Illinois plant by 2027 for Jeep Cherokee and Compass production, plus build a big SUV in Michigan and a new Durango in Detroit by 2029.
CEO Antonio Filosa says these changes are all about giving customers more choice.