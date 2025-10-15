Stellantis bets big on US, revives Ram's mid-size pickup

Ram's new mid-size pickup will take on Ford Ranger

The upcoming Ram pickup is designed to go head-to-head with popular trucks like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma, jumping back into a segment that's been heating up lately.

Stellantis also plans to reopen its Belvidere, Illinois plant by 2027 for Jeep Cherokee and Compass production, plus build a big SUV in Michigan and a new Durango in Detroit by 2029.

CEO Antonio Filosa says these changes are all about giving customers more choice.