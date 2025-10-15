TVS Apache RTX debuts in India at ₹2 lakh
TVS just launched the Apache RTX, their latest adventure tourer, starting at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Packing a fresh 299cc RT-XD4 engine with 36hp power and 28.5Nm torque, it's built for both smooth highways and bumpy trails.
A six-speed gearbox keeps things seamless whether you're cruising or exploring.
What else is on offer?
This bike is all about mixing comfort with performance—think long rides or weekend getaways.
You get four ride modes to play with, a slick TFT display that pairs with your phone via Bluetooth, and WP suspension for a smoother trip.
TVS also throws in GIVI panniers for extra storage and offers five color options.
There are three variants: Base (₹1.99 lakh), Top (₹2.14 lakh), and BTO (₹2.29 lakh), giving riders more ways to customize their ride as adventure bikes keep trending in India.