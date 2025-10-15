TVS Apache RTX debuts in India at ₹2 lakh

What else is on offer?

This bike is all about mixing comfort with performance—think long rides or weekend getaways.

You get four ride modes to play with, a slick TFT display that pairs with your phone via Bluetooth, and WP suspension for a smoother trip.

TVS also throws in GIVI panniers for extra storage and offers five color options.

There are three variants: Base (₹1.99 lakh), Top (₹2.14 lakh), and BTO (₹2.29 lakh), giving riders more ways to customize their ride as adventure bikes keep trending in India.