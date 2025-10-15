Auto sector's September performance: Production up 10.8%, exports gain

Highlights of the month for different vehicle categories

Passenger vehicle exports soared by 30%, though local sales dipped a bit.

Three-wheelers kept their momentum, with domestic sales up and exports rising by 57.7%.

Two-wheelers saw higher demand thanks to festival vibes and rural recovery—Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor led exports, making up almost 80%.

Electric scooters also gained ground, while van exports quietly posted solid growth despite slower home sales.