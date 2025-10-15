Next Article
Auto sector's September performance: Production up 10.8%, exports gain
India's auto sector had a strong September, with vehicle production jumping 10.8% year-on-year to over 30 lakh units.
Exports and domestic sales both picked up, as per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), with home sales rising 5.6% to cross 25 lakh vehicles.
Highlights of the month for different vehicle categories
Passenger vehicle exports soared by 30%, though local sales dipped a bit.
Three-wheelers kept their momentum, with domestic sales up and exports rising by 57.7%.
Two-wheelers saw higher demand thanks to festival vibes and rural recovery—Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor led exports, making up almost 80%.
Electric scooters also gained ground, while van exports quietly posted solid growth despite slower home sales.