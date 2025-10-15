Next Article
Dodge confirms next-gen Durango will debut in 2029
Auto
Dodge fans, heads up: the next-gen Durango SUV is officially set to launch in 2029.
Production will stay at Detroit's Jefferson plant, where Durangos have rolled out since 2010.
Stellantis (Dodge's parent company) is putting $130 million into prepping the plant as part of a huge $13 billion push to upgrade its US factories.
Stellantis is investing $13 billion into US factories
This investment wave means big things for American manufacturing—like reopening the Belvidere Assembly Plant by 2027 (creating 3,300 Jeep jobs), plus nearly $400 million for a Ram mid-size truck line in Toledo that'll add another 900 jobs.
There are also upgrades planned for the Warren and Indiana plants, all aimed at producing SUVs, electric vehicles, and engines right here in the US.