Dodge confirms next-gen Durango will debut in 2029

Stellantis is investing $13 billion into US factories

This investment wave means big things for American manufacturing—like reopening the Belvidere Assembly Plant by 2027 (creating 3,300 Jeep jobs), plus nearly $400 million for a Ram mid-size truck line in Toledo that'll add another 900 jobs.

There are also upgrades planned for the Warren and Indiana plants, all aimed at producing SUVs, electric vehicles, and engines right here in the US.