Mahindra unveils new Formula E car ahead of Season 12

Mahindra Racing has unveiled its latest Formula E car, the M12Electro. The announcement comes after a successful Season 11, where the Indian team secured fourth place in the teams' championship. This season, Mahindra scored more points than in Seasons 8, 9, and 10 combined. The team hopes to continue this momentum into Season 12, which kicks off with the Sao Paulo E-Prix on December 6, 2025.

Team composition Driver line-up for Season 12 For the upcoming season, Mahindra Racing will stick with its current driver line-up. Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara will be behind the wheels of the new M12Electro. Kush Maini will return as the team's reserve driver for Season 12. The team had finished fourth overall last season and is now gearing up for Formula E Season 12 testing from October 27-30, ahead of the Sao Paulo E-Prix on December 6.

Design details New livery of the M12Electro The M12Electro features a striking new metallic red, gloss white, and carbon black livery. The design also pays homage to Mahindra's legacy as one of the founding teams of Formula E, with 12 stripes on the ca,r one for each year in the all-electric racing championship. The vehicle also sports Mahindra's Born EV logo, seen on BE 6 and XEV 9e models.

Partnership announcement Mahindra Racing announces partnership with Valvoline Mahindra Racing has also announced a partnership with Valvoline, which will be featured on the new car. Jamal Muashsher, President and CEO of Valvoline Global, said this technical collaboration will see their teams working together to develop and test advanced e-fluids and gearbox technologies. He emphasized that Formula E offers an ideal platform for innovation where performance and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Season aspirations Bertrand aims to hear Indian national anthem on podium Frederic Bertrand, CEO and Team Principal of Mahindra Racing, said consistency will be key to their efforts in Season 12. He stressed the team's aim is to build on last year's performance, where they scored five podium finishes but didn't win a race. "What we would like to add is the taste of victory and to hear the Indian national anthem on the podium," Bertrand said.