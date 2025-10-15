Mahindra Racing unveils M12Electro for Formula E 2025 season

Mahindra's M12Electro aims for podium finish

The M12Electro stands out with its metallic red, white, and black colors, plus 12 stripes—a nod to Mahindra's journey in Formula E.

Teaming up with Valvoline, they're working on advanced e-fluids and gearboxes.

CEO Frederic Bertrand says they're building on last year's five podiums and are hungry for a win before this generation of cars retires.

Drivers Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara return, with Kush Maini as reserve.

Pre-season testing kicks off October 27-30 in Valencia.