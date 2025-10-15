Mahindra Racing unveils M12Electro for Formula E 2025 season
Mahindra Racing just pulled the wraps off their latest electric race car, the M12Electro, aiming to level up after last season's fourth-place finish.
The fresh season kicks off December 6, 2025, at the Sao Paulo E-Prix, and the team is hoping this upgraded ride gives them an edge.
Mahindra's M12Electro aims for podium finish
The M12Electro stands out with its metallic red, white, and black colors, plus 12 stripes—a nod to Mahindra's journey in Formula E.
Teaming up with Valvoline, they're working on advanced e-fluids and gearboxes.
CEO Frederic Bertrand says they're building on last year's five podiums and are hungry for a win before this generation of cars retires.
Drivers Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara return, with Kush Maini as reserve.
Pre-season testing kicks off October 27-30 in Valencia.