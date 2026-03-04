This concept truck can revolutionize job sites by leveraging AI

Caterpillar, a leading name in the heavy machinery industry, has unveiled its latest concept: the Cat Truck. The innovative vehicle is based on a Ford Super Duty chassis and comes with a unique body kit, CAT branding, and eye-catching yellow accents. The company hopes that this tech-laden truck will revolutionize job sites by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).

Design inspiration The design was influenced by AI-generated images The design of the Cat Truck was inspired by a series of AI-generated images that were shared online in late 2024. "You couldn't look away, and we couldn't either," Caterpillar said in a press release, acknowledging the influence these images had on their new concept. The company has since received thousands of inquiries from customers and contractors curious about what a CAT-branded pickup would look like.

Tech features The truck comes with a bunch of tech-focused add-ons The Cat Truck is more than just a pretty face. It comes with a bunch of tech-focused add-ons, including a drone-launching station, driver-fatigue monitoring system, and a camera system to prevent workers from getting too close to heavy machinery. The truck also has an extra screen on the dashboard that displays Caterpillar's AI assistant and other monitoring software.

