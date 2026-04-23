This new EV battery charges in just 6 minutes
What's the story
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL), the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, has unveiled a new fast-charging technology. The company showcased its latest "Shenxing" lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery at an event in Beijing ahead of the Beijing auto show. The innovative tech can recharge from 10% to 98% in just six minutes, bringing EV charging closer to the speed of filling up a gasoline vehicle's tank.
Charging speed
10% to 35% in just one minute
CATL's new LFP battery can charge from 10% to 35% in just one minute, under moderate temperature conditions. This feat is even better than BYD's nine-minute EV battery charge announced last month. "We always deliver what we promise," said Gao Huan, CATL's Chief Technology Officer, while unveiling the groundbreaking technology at the Beijing event.
Range extension
Other batteries showcased by CATL at the event
Along with the fast-charging capabilities, CATL also unveiled a nickel-cobalt-manganese battery that can offer a whopping 1,000km of range on a single charge. The company also showcased an advanced condensed-matter battery with an even more impressive maximum range of 1,500km for sedans. This tech could help ease range anxiety and encourage EV adoption where charging infrastructure is still developing.
Diverse solutions
Multi-chemical approach to batteries
CATL's Chief Scientist Wu Kai said the company's "multi-chemical" approach to batteries is aimed at providing a tailored solution for every market tier. This includes everything from affordable urban runabouts to ultra-luxury cruisers and heavy-duty trucks. The strategy of diversifying its chemistry is expected to protect CATL from volatile price swings of raw materials such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt.