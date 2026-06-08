14-year-old Bengal girl lured from home, gang-raped in hotel 

Political response

BJP leader demands rapists be killed in encounter

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parijat Ganguly visited the victim's family and demanded stringent punishment for the accused. He controversially suggested that if arrested in the morning, they should be killed in an encounter by evening. "Until such fear is instilled, criminals will not be afraid of...law," he said. However, he clarified that police are doing their job and have full support from the Chief Minister, who has given the police complete freedom to track down the culprits from anywhere.