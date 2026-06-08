14-year-old Bengal girl lured from home, gang-raped in hotel
What's the story
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Durgapur, West Bengal. The incident took place on Saturday when a woman named Simran Tamang lured the minor from her home around 1:30pm. The victim's father alleged that Tamang forced his daughter to consume alcohol mixed with an intoxicating substance in a car. After she lost consciousness, she was taken to a hotel where multiple men sexually assaulted her.
Medical update
Victim was abandoned near a bypass
After the alleged assault, the victim was abandoned near a bypass. She was later found by an e-rickshaw driver around 10:30pm and dropped near her home. The family then rushed her to a hospital in Bidhannagar for treatment. The victim's father has appealed to the chief minister for capital punishment for those involved in this heinous crime.
Arrest update
Police arrest 4 people in connection with the case
The police have arrested four people in connection with the case. Those arrested include Tamang, Raj Mallik and Sheikh Azharuddin. A hotel manager was also taken into custody for his alleged involvement. One accused is still absconding and efforts are on to trace him. The police commissioner said a forensic team visited the crime scene and collected samples for examination as part of their investigation.
Political response
BJP leader demands rapists be killed in encounter
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parijat Ganguly visited the victim's family and demanded stringent punishment for the accused. He controversially suggested that if arrested in the morning, they should be killed in an encounter by evening. "Until such fear is instilled, criminals will not be afraid of...law," he said. However, he clarified that police are doing their job and have full support from the Chief Minister, who has given the police complete freedom to track down the culprits from anywhere.