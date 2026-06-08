This is how Apple's foldable phone will look like
What's the story
Ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), a leak has revealed the design and features of Apple's highly-anticipated foldable iPhone. The images, shared by tipster Sonny Dickson on X, show dummy units of the device. The upcoming smartphone is said to sport a 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded, similar in size to an iPad mini screen.
Design details
Device to sport 5.5-inch outer display
The outer display of the foldable iPhone is said to be 5.5-inch in size. When folded, the device would have a shorter and wider aspect ratio than current iPhones, similar to some competing foldables in the segment. The internal camera would be accompanied by a dual rear-camera system on the exterior.
Information
Foldable iPhone to feature Touch ID instead of Face ID
The leak also indicates that Apple might ditch Face ID for the foldable iPhone, opting instead for a Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the side-mounted power button. This would be a departure from Apple's current trend of using facial recognition technology in its devices.
Product launch
Initial color options
According to the leak, Apple may initially offer the foldable iPhone in just a white finish. This strategy isn't new for Apple, which has often launched new product categories with a limited color selection before expanding them over time. The company's biggest differentiator could be its engineering, especially when it comes to the hinge mechanism and display.
Software integration
Seamless software experience expected from day one
Apple is expected to use its mature iPad app ecosystem to provide a seamless software experience from day one. The upcoming iOS 27 could reveal how Apple plans to adapt its software for the foldable iPhone. The device is rumored to be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September this year.
Twitter Post
White currently appears to be the only option
First look at the iPhone Fold dummy unit. It doesn't look like Apple will offer multiple colors, with white currently appearing to be the only option. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/olMzm6t6Ts— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 7, 2026