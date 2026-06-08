Tony Awards: John Lithgow (80) becomes oldest male acting winner
What's the story
Veteran Hollywood actor John Lithgow (80) has made history at the 79th Annual Tony Awards by becoming the oldest male actor to win a competitive acting award. He bagged the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his performance in Giant. This victory also marks his third career Tony Award win.
Record-breaking achievement
Longest gap between competitive acting wins
Lithgow's latest win also set a new record for the longest gap between competitive acting Tony wins in the awards' history. His first win was in 1973 for The Changing Room, which means there's been a 53-year gap between his wins. This breaks the previous record of 43 years held by Angela Lansbury from 1966 to 2009.
Exclusive club
Lithgow joins elite group of performers
With his latest win, Lithgow has joined an elite group of performers who have won in three different acting categories. He now shares this honor with Kevin Kline and Boyd Gaines, both of whom have also won in three categories, reported Variety. Audra McDonald is the only performer to have won in four categories.
Acceptance speech
'I am such a lucky actor': Lithgow
During his acceptance speech, Lithgow expressed his gratitude and shared a special connection between his first and latest wins. "I'm such a lucky actor. This is my third Tony Award. My first one was 53 years ago at my Broadway debut in the American premiere of an English play, which by an amazing coincidence originated at London's Royal Court Theatre, just like Giant," he said. He added that this moment was one of the best in his career.
Event highlights
Other notable winners at the 2026 Tony Awards
Apart from Lithgow, other notable winners at the 2026 Tony Awards included Joshua Henry for Ragtime in the Leading Actor in a Musical category. The Best Musical award went to Schmigadoon! Caissie Levy (Ragtime) won Leading Actress in a Musical; Death of a Salesman clinched Best Revival of a Play, and Lesley Manville (Oedipus) was chosen for Best Leading Actress in a Play. Best Costume Design of a Play went to Jeff Mahshie (Fallen Angels).
Other winners
Take a look at other important winners
Costume Design of a Musical went to Cats: The Jellicle Ball; Liberation won Best Play, and Musical Revival went to Ragtime. Alden Ehrenreich bagged Featured Actor in a Play for Becky Shaw while Laurie Metcalf (Death of a Salesman) won in the Female category. Director of a Musical went to Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), and Director of a Play was won by Joe Mantello (Death of a Salesman).