Tony Awards: John Lithgow (80) becomes oldest male acting winner

Acceptance speech

'I am such a lucky actor': Lithgow

During his acceptance speech, Lithgow expressed his gratitude and shared a special connection between his first and latest wins. "I'm such a lucky actor. This is my third Tony Award. My first one was 53 years ago at my Broadway debut in the American premiere of an English play, which by an amazing coincidence originated at London's Royal Court Theatre, just like Giant," he said. He added that this moment was one of the best in his career.