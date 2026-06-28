Raipur fits 15,000 autos with QR for driver verification, safety
What's the story
The Raipur administration in Chhattisgarh has fitted over 15,000 auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws with QR codes. The move is aimed at improving passenger safety and transparency in public transport. By scanning these codes, commuters can access verified details of the driver, such as their name and vehicle registration number, before or during their journey.
Trust enhancement
Rickshaw drivers welcome new system
Rickshaw drivers have welcomed the new system, saying it will boost passenger confidence by making rides safer and more transparent. The move is part of a larger effort by the Raipur administration to use technology to improve public transport services. The initiative has also been recognized in the Golden Book of World Records, with officials claiming it to be the world's first QR code-based system for three-wheelers.
Tech revolution
QR codes for safety
As technology continues to reshape daily travel, Raipur's three-wheeler QR code system is making every journey safer and more secure. The initiative is a major step toward leveraging technology for public safety and transparency in the transport sector. It also highlights the potential of innovative solutions like QR codes to address real-world problems such as passenger safety and trust in public transport systems.