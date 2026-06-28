'Laapataa Ladies' actor alleges physical assault, threats by director

Allegations

Soni alleged that the director threatened to kill him

Soni claimed that when he asked for his payment after eight days of shooting, the director told him not to come to the hotel. "He is threatening to kill me," Soni alleged. In the caption of his post, he accused the director and his wife of physically assaulting him on the street. He wrote in Hindi, "The three of us were walking when they chased us in a car."