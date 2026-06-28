'Laapataa Ladies' actor alleges physical assault, threats by director
What's the story
Satendra Soni, who played a key role in Laapataa Ladies, has accused a director of physically assaulting him. In an emotional Instagram video, he alleged that the filmmaker threatened him after he demanded payment for his work on a film in Madhya Pradesh. "My name is Satendra Soni. I had come here...for a film, whose director is Pushpendra Ji. He had given me ₹50,000 signing amount, and told me that [the rest] we will pay after the shoot," he revealed.
Allegations
Soni alleged that the director threatened to kill him
Soni claimed that when he asked for his payment after eight days of shooting, the director told him not to come to the hotel. "He is threatening to kill me," Soni alleged. In the caption of his post, he accused the director and his wife of physically assaulting him on the street. He wrote in Hindi, "The three of us were walking when they chased us in a car."
Safe arrival
Soni later assured that he has reached Mumbai safely
In a subsequent video, Soni was seen at a Mumbai railway station with two other artists, assuring that he had reached the city safely. He expressed gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh Police and others for their assistance in ensuring their safe return.
Career highlights
Know more about Soni
Soni has appeared in several popular projects, including Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, and the Netflix show Hello Bachhon. He gained fame after his role in Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The film was India's official entry to the Oscars and starred Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.
Future endeavors
Upcoming projects of the actor
Soni will soon be seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, produced by Farhan Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular web series Mirzapur and features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. On Instagram, Soni often shares BTS photos and videos with his co-stars. He recently shared a BTS video with the Mirzapur team and wrote in Hindi, "Mirzapur's team is equally explosive behind the camera."