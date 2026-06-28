Morgan's vintage-looking Midsummer Coupe is limited to just 9 units
What's the story
Morgan has unveiled the Midsummer Coupe, a limited-edition car that combines classic design with modern engineering. The new model is based on the original Midsummer roadster, but comes with a fixed roof for added practicality. The company will only make nine units of this exclusive vehicle, each one fully customized to suit individual preferences.
Design evolution
The coupe retains vintage look while offering all-weather practicality
The Midsummer Coupe is a product of Morgan's desire to offer something that captures the spirit of the original Midsummer roadster while also providing all-weather practicality. The car has been designed by Pininfarina and features a mix of traditional handmade coachwork and modern materials. Despite being slightly heavier than its predecessor, it retains the vintage coupe look with a rigid chassis and body containing substantial aluminum content.
Power
The car is powered by a BMW-sourced inline-six engine
Under its long hood, the Midsummer Coupe packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine from BMW, delivering an impressive 335hp. The car weighs around 1,020kg and is expected to offer brisk performance.
Market speculation
Prototype to be displayed at Louwman Museum in Netherlands
While Morgan hasn't confirmed a price for the Midsummer Coupe, it's likely to be close to $300,000 considering its predecessor roadster was priced similarly. There's no word on whether a US customer will get their hands on this new coupe or if Morgan is considering producing other coupe variants in response to market demand. The prototype car will be sent to the Louwman Museum in Netherlands for public viewing.