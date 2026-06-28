Morgan's vintage-looking Midsummer Coupe is limited to just 9 units

Market speculation

Prototype to be displayed at Louwman Museum in Netherlands

While Morgan hasn't confirmed a price for the Midsummer Coupe, it's likely to be close to $300,000 considering its predecessor roadster was priced similarly. There's no word on whether a US customer will get their hands on this new coupe or if Morgan is considering producing other coupe variants in response to market demand. The prototype car will be sent to the Louwman Museum in Netherlands for public viewing.