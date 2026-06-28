Several airlines, including British Airways, have had to adjust their schedules

Why hundreds of flights in London have been delayed

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:03 am Jun 28, 202611:03 am

What's the story

Severe thunderstorms sweeping through southern England have wreaked havoc on air travel, with nearly 800 flights delayed and dozens canceled at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports yesterday. According to flight tracking data, the stormy weather and temporary air traffic restrictions impacted operations at both airports. The UK air traffic control provider National Air Traffic Services (NATS) had warned yesterday, that weather-related disruption was likely to continue through the rest of the day as severe thunderstorms moved across southeast England.