China passenger car sales drop 24% to 1.702 million units
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China's passenger car sales dropped 24% in September 2026, landing at 1.702 million units.
Even new-energy vehicles (NEVs) were not immune, slipping by 12%.
Still, NEVs made up 67.1% of passenger vehicle retail sales in September, showing just how popular they have become.
China issues draft auto safety rules
To keep up with changing tech and safety needs, China is issuing draft rules for automakers from Jan. 1.
These include banning fully hidden door handles and requiring real buttons for basics like lights and wipers.
Car companies that do not get on board by July 1 could face recalls or production stops.
China is making sure innovation does not come at the cost of safety.