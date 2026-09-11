China plans mass rollout of self-driving vehicles by 2030
What's the story
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has unveiled a strategic plan to bolster its smart electric vehicle (EV) industry. The roadmap envisions the large-scale deployment of autonomous-driving vehicles by 2030. It also seeks to enhance China's global influence in the auto sector. The plan includes deploying self-driving cars on highways, urban expressways, and selected city roads across the country.
Global ambitions
Roadmap aims to boost global presence of Chinese automakers
The roadmap outlines China's ambition to develop multiple automakers that rank among the world's top 10 by sales.
This move is part of a broader strategy to increase the global appeal of Chinese auto brands and strengthen China's voice in international automotive standards.
The Ministry plans to reinforce the auto sector's role as an economic pillar, with self-driving vehicles expected to be safer than human drivers.
Regulatory measures
Plans to tighten regulations on vehicle production and road safety
The roadmap also outlines plans to tighten regulations on vehicle production, road safety, self-driving technology, and software updates.
It proposes special approval pathways for key components and low-volume vehicles.
China also plans to increase oversight of vehicle and battery production capacity while curbing overinvestment.
This would encourage industry consolidation and eliminate inefficient capacity in the sector.