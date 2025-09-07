This Hot Wheels toy brought to life is being auctioned

A unique 1997 Plymouth Prowler, once owned by former Chrysler executive Bob Lutz, is now up for grabs on Bring a Trailer. The car is the second-ever production model of the Prowler and comes with low mileage and a pristine history. Its striking purple paint job makes it even more appealing to collectors.

Design legacy Highlights of the Plymouth Prowler The Plymouth Prowler, which debuted in the mid-1990s, was a bold departure from conventional automotive design. Its futuristic look resembled a Hot Wheels toy come to life. However, it wasn't without its limitations. It only came with an automatic transmission and a V6 engine that left some enthusiasts wanting more power. Despite these shortcomings, Chrysler's decision to mass-produce such an unconventional vehicle is still appreciated today.

Trade tale The car was once traded for a jet engine This particular Prowler's history is even more interesting, as it was once traded straight up for a jet engine. The deal was struck between Lutz and a specialist who imported and reassembled disassembled Czech fighter jets. While he didn't want to part with his only spare jet engine, he was intrigued by the purple car and agreed to the trade.