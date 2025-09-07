Mercedes-Benz slashes prices of all models in India: Check here

Top model-wise price cuts

Top models like the S 450 4MATIC are now ₹11 lakh cheaper (now ₹1.88 crore), while the GLS 450d AMG Line and GLE 450 4MATIC see price cuts of ₹10 lakh and ₹8 lakh.

Even the entry-level A200d is down by ₹2.6 lakh, starting at ₹45.95 lakh, and the E-Class LWB drops by ₹6 lakh to ₹91 lakh.