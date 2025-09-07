Next Article
Mercedes-Benz slashes prices of all models in India: Check here
Mercedes-Benz India has dropped prices across its entire lineup after the GST 2.0 reform kicked in on September 22, 2025.
With luxury car GST now at a flat 40% (down from 50%), buying a Merc just got a lot more affordable.
Top model-wise price cuts
Top models like the S 450 4MATIC are now ₹11 lakh cheaper (now ₹1.88 crore), while the GLS 450d AMG Line and GLE 450 4MATIC see price cuts of ₹10 lakh and ₹8 lakh.
Even the entry-level A200d is down by ₹2.6 lakh, starting at ₹45.95 lakh, and the E-Class LWB drops by ₹6 lakh to ₹91 lakh.
Mercedes hopes to boost sales this festive season
With these price drops passed straight to buyers, Mercedes is hoping to catch more attention this festive season—not just in big cities but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns—making that dream car feel a little closer for many.