Delhi's draft EV Policy 2.0 released: How it affects you?

The Delhi government has unveiled its draft Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, also known as EV Policy 2.0. The initiative seeks to promote cleaner transportation in the face of air pollution challenges in the national capital. The Transport Department's EV Cell released this new draft today, and is inviting public feedback for a month via email or post before finalizing it.

Policy Draft policy proposes ban on new petrol registrations The draft policy outlines a comprehensive strategy to tackle pollution in Delhi. It includes strict deadlines for phasing out petrol vehicles, financial incentives for electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and infrastructure development. For instance, two-wheelers, which account for 67% of Delhi's vehicle population, will see a ban on new petrol registrations from April 1, 2028. Electric three-wheelers will be mandatory from January 1, 2027.

Financial help Financial incentives for EV buyers The draft policy proposes financial incentives for buyers of electric vehicles (EVs). For instance, electric two-wheelers costing up to ₹2.25 lakh will get an incentive of ₹10,000 per kWh in the first year, capped at ₹30,000. The incentive will decrease over three years to encourage faster adoption. Commercial vehicles like electric three-wheelers and N1 category goods vehicles will also get similar incentives under this scheme.

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Additional benefits Tax exemptions and scrappage incentives The draft policy proposes tax exemptions on road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles. All EVs registered in Delhi after the policy's notification will get a 100% exemption from these charges, subject to certain conditions. The policy also offers scrappage incentives of ₹10,000 for two-wheelers, ₹25,000 for three-wheelers, and ₹50,000 for N1 trucks when replacing BS-IV or older vehicles.

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