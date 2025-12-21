Delhi's big push for clean air: New EV policy coming soon

Why should you care?

If you live in Delhi (or just breathe its air), this move could mean cleaner skies and less smog—something everyone can get behind.

The plan also includes thousands of new charging stations popping up everywhere from housing societies to under flyovers, making EVs easier to own.

A special committee with experts from IIT Delhi will make sure things run smoothly, and the government wants your feedback before finalizing the rules.

This could be a big step toward making Delhi's air safer for everyone—especially young people who'll inherit the city next.