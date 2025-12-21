Delhi's big push for clean air: New EV policy coming soon
Delhi is gearing up for a major shift to electric vehicles (EVs) in 2026.
The government's new policy promises more subsidies for EV buyers, cash incentives to scrap old polluting vehicles, and waivers on road tax and registration fees, as provided under the previous policy.
CNG auto-rickshaws will be phased out by August 2025, and from August 2026, you won't be able to register new petrol or diesel two-wheelers in the city.
Why should you care?
If you live in Delhi (or just breathe its air), this move could mean cleaner skies and less smog—something everyone can get behind.
The plan also includes thousands of new charging stations popping up everywhere from housing societies to under flyovers, making EVs easier to own.
A special committee with experts from IIT Delhi will make sure things run smoothly, and the government wants your feedback before finalizing the rules.
This could be a big step toward making Delhi's air safer for everyone—especially young people who'll inherit the city next.