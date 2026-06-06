Dodge's 2027 Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack now $72,495, 670hp Auto Jun 06, 2026

The 2027 Dodge Charger Daytona EV just got a lot pricier, with the two-door Scat Pack now starting at $72,495. That's up $12,500 from the 2026 model year.

If you want four doors, it'll cost you $72,995.

Even with the higher price tag, you're still getting the same powerful drive: up to 670hp and all-wheel drive come standard.