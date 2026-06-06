Dodge's 2027 Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack now $72,495, 670hp
The 2027 Dodge Charger Daytona EV just got a lot pricier, with the two-door Scat Pack now starting at $72,495. That's up $12,500 from the 2026 model year.
If you want four doors, it'll cost you $72,995.
Even with the higher price tag, you're still getting the same powerful drive: up to 670hp and all-wheel drive come standard.
Charger Daytona: 0-97km/h 3.3s
This EV is still seriously quick: 0 to 97km/h in just 3.3 seconds.
Dodge is also letting you customize more for 2027 with new Mopar graphics, bold racing stripes, and colorful Brembo brakes.
Inside the Scat Pack models, there are Petrol Blue leather seats with red stitching and optional bright red seat belts for extra flair.
Orders open, new NACS charging port
You can order your Charger Daytona EV now; deliveries start in the third quarter of 2027.
The main update? A new NACS charging port, making road trips a bit simpler for everyone.