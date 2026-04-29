Ducati adds MotoGP-inspired AI to Desmo450 MX for predictive servicing

Alessandro Lupino data extends service intervals

The new system tracks things like throttle use and terrain through the Ducati X-Link app, showing wear as a simple percentage.

Thanks to pro rider Alessandro Lupino's data, service intervals are now longer (mid-level checks happen between 45-60 hours of riding and full rebuilds between 90-120 hours) so you spend less on maintenance and more time out on the track.

Plus, there's now motocross-specific Traction Control for better handling in real time.