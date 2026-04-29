Ducati adds MotoGP-inspired AI to Desmo450 MX for predictive servicing
Ducati's Desmo450 MX just got a techy upgrade, a MotoGP-inspired AI system that predicts when your bike needs servicing based on real-time engine data, not fixed schedules.
Developed by Ducati Corse, this means less guesswork and more riding.
If you own a Desmo450 MX, you can get the update for free at any Ducati dealership.
Alessandro Lupino data extends service intervals
The new system tracks things like throttle use and terrain through the Ducati X-Link app, showing wear as a simple percentage.
Thanks to pro rider Alessandro Lupino's data, service intervals are now longer (mid-level checks happen between 45-60 hours of riding and full rebuilds between 90-120 hours) so you spend less on maintenance and more time out on the track.
Plus, there's now motocross-specific Traction Control for better handling in real time.