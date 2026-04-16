Ducati bikes to get costlier in India from June
What's the story
Ducati India has announced its plans to increase the prices of select motorcycle models and variants starting June 1, 2026. The revised pricing will be applicable across all official dealerships in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The company cited rising operational costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices as reasons for this price adjustment.
Price adjustment
MD's statement on the price hike
Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, explained the reason behind the price hike. He said, "Due to an increase in operational costs driven by overall inflation and rising commodity prices, this price correction will be introduced across selected models from the Ducati range while maintaining the brand's luxury positioning in the premium motorcycle segment."
Upcoming models
Many new models lined up for this year
Despite the price hike, Ducati India has promised multiple product launches in 2026. The company recently entered a new segment with the launch of Desmo450 MX in March 2026. It also plans to bring Panigale V4 Lamborghini to India in April as a limited collectible item. Other upcoming models include Monster V2, Hypermotard V2, DesertX V2, Multistrada V4 Rally, and Corse editions of Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4.
Exclusive releases
Service-only workshops inaugurated in Goa and Ahmedabad
In addition to the upcoming launches, Ducati India will also be bringing Superleggera V4 Centenario in limited units. These units are already pre-booked. The company has also expanded its after-sales network by opening service-only workshops in Goa and Ahmedabad. These facilities are authorized by Ducati and manned by technicians trained by the company, just like a Ducati-authorized 3S facility in India.