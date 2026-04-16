Ducati bikes to get costlier in India from June

Ducati India has announced its plans to increase the prices of select motorcycle models and variants starting June 1, 2026. The revised pricing will be applicable across all official dealerships in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The company cited rising operational costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices as reasons for this price adjustment.

Price adjustment MD's statement on the price hike Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, explained the reason behind the price hike. He said, "Due to an increase in operational costs driven by overall inflation and rising commodity prices, this price correction will be introduced across selected models from the Ducati range while maintaining the brand's luxury positioning in the premium motorcycle segment."

Upcoming models Many new models lined up for this year Despite the price hike, Ducati India has promised multiple product launches in 2026. The company recently entered a new segment with the launch of Desmo450 MX in March 2026. It also plans to bring Panigale V4 Lamborghini to India in April as a limited collectible item. Other upcoming models include Monster V2, Hypermotard V2, DesertX V2, Multistrada V4 Rally, and Corse editions of Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4.

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