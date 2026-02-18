Ducati lets you build your dream Multistrada V4 straight from

You can choose wheel types and colors, paint schemes, and more

You get a ton of options: choose wheel types and colors, mix up finishes on the frame and brake calipers, tweak seat heights for both rider and passenger and adjust suspension—basically, make it fit your style (and size).

Paint schemes are split into Icone, Style, Sophistication series—or go bold with Performance or Ducati Corse liveries. Want something wild? There are Lamborghini-inspired colors too.

Plus, accessory packs like Touring or Adventure let you kit out your ride for whatever road (or off-road) calls.