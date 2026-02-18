Ducati lets you build your dream Multistrada V4 straight from
Ducati's new "Factory Made" program lets you build your dream Multistrada V4 straight from the factory floor.
For now, it's only in Europe, but you can hop online, pick out exactly what you want—from colors to accessories—and have it made just for you at Ducati's home base in Borgo Panigale.
You can choose wheel types and colors, paint schemes, and more
You get a ton of options: choose wheel types and colors, mix up finishes on the frame and brake calipers, tweak seat heights for both rider and passenger and adjust suspension—basically, make it fit your style (and size).
Paint schemes are split into Icone, Style, Sophistication series—or go bold with Performance or Ducati Corse liveries. Want something wild? There are Lamborghini-inspired colors too.
Plus, accessory packs like Touring or Adventure let you kit out your ride for whatever road (or off-road) calls.
The goal is to make every bike feel unique
Right now it's a Europe-only thing, but more countries and models may be added in the future.
The goal? Give riders way more say in how their bikes look and feel—because who doesn't want a motorcycle that feels one-of-a-kind?