Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak gets MotoGP-inspired makeover

The updated Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak sports a sharper paint scheme, echoing Ducati's factory racing colors and design language.

Carbon-fiber elements such as the front mudguard and beak are still part of the package, along with Ducati Corse badging, a smoked windscreen, a V4-branded seat, and gold-anodized Ohlins fork sliders.

A road-legal titanium Akrapovic silencer continues to provide a visual and mechanical link to Ducati's competition motorcycles.