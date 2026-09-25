Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak gets MotoGP-inspired makeover
What's the story
Ducati has unveiled a refreshed version of its Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak for 2027. The new model comes with a racing-inspired livery, designed by Ducati Centro Stile in collaboration with Drudi Performance. The design takes inspiration from the Ducati Desmosedici GP MotoGP machine and Panigale V4 R World Superbike racer, emphasizing the sport-tourer's performance-oriented identity.
Design details
What else is new?
The updated Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak sports a sharper paint scheme, echoing Ducati's factory racing colors and design language.
Carbon-fiber elements such as the front mudguard and beak are still part of the package, along with Ducati Corse badging, a smoked windscreen, a V4-branded seat, and gold-anodized Ohlins fork sliders.
A road-legal titanium Akrapovic silencer continues to provide a visual and mechanical link to Ducati's competition motorcycles.
Customization features
Factory Made program offers more customization options
Ducati's Factory Made program offers buyers more customization options for the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.
These include red forged wheels with matching red or black brake calipers, different seat heights, additional carbon-fiber components, auxiliary lights, and a complete luggage setup with panniers and a top box.
This way, owners can configure the Pikes Peak as either a sharper sports crossover or a more practical long-distance tourer.
Unique traits
It features a sporty 17-inch front wheel
The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is Ducati's most road-focused interpretation of the Multistrada formula.
It uses a 17-inch front wheel instead of the standard 19-inch one, providing quicker steering and a more sporty feel on tarmac.
The motorcycle also features five-spoke forged aluminum wheels, a single-sided swingarm, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires (120/70 ZR17 in front and 190/55 ZR17 in rear).
Performance specs
The motorcycle packs a powerful Granturismo V4 engine
The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is powered by Ducati's 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, which churns out 167hp at 10,750rpm and torque of up to 123.8Nm at 9,000rpm.
The motorcycle also features Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension with a travel of 170mm front and rear.
Ducati's Electronic Combined Braking System can add rear-brake pressure when the rider applies the front brake.