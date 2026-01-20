Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore lands in India at ₹77L

This superbike packs an 1,103cc V4 engine pushing out 216hp and 122Nm of torque—serious power for track days or showing off. Carbon fiber wheels keep things light and agile, while the wet weight without fuel is 188kg. You also get top-tier Brembo brakes and smart Ohlins suspension for sharp handling.

Worth the price?

At ₹77 lakh, it actually costs more than some BMW or Mercedes sedans—but less than Ducati's own V4 R (₹85 lakh).

The exclusive track kit adds race-ready touches like a quick-release fuel cap and carbon clutch cover.

If you want something rare with serious performance cred (and have deep pockets), this one's hard to beat.