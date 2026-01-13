Ducati to launch 10 new motorcycles in India this year
What's the story
Ducati India has announced its plan to launch 10 new bikes in the country this year. The upcoming models will be based on the company's new V2 and V4 platforms. Currently, Ducati has a presence in eight metro cities through its dealerships and plans to expand further. The first model from this lineup, the Panigale V4 R, was launched on January 2, 2026, with at least one delivery already confirmed in Chennai.
Launch schedule
Upcoming models for 2026
Ducati's upcoming launches for 2026 include the updated Multistrada V4 Rally and the Panigale V4 Lamborghini edition. The company will also introduce its first modern-day off-road bike, the Desmo450 MX. In the third quarter, Ducati will launch the new Monster V2 and special editions of Panigale V2 celebrating MotoGP riders Marc Marquez and Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia.
Expansion plans
Ducati's final launches and dealership expansion
The last quarter of this year will see the launch of Hypermotard V2 and its higher-end SP variant. Ducati's last launch for the year will be Panigale V4 Marc Marquez Replica. Along with these new bikes, Ducati India also plans to expand its dealer network here. The company currently has dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Kolkata.