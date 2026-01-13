The upcoming models will be based on the company's new V2 and V4 platforms

Ducati to launch 10 new motorcycles in India this year

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:08 pm Jan 13, 202606:08 pm

Ducati India has announced its plan to launch 10 new bikes in the country this year. The upcoming models will be based on the company's new V2 and V4 platforms. Currently, Ducati has a presence in eight metro cities through its dealerships and plans to expand further. The first model from this lineup, the Panigale V4 R, was launched on January 2, 2026, with at least one delivery already confirmed in Chennai.