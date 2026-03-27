Ducati unveils world's most powerful road-legal bike

Ducati has unveiled the Superleggera V4 Centenario, a limited-edition motorcycle to celebrate its centenary. The bike is a technological marvel and comes with an all-new 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine. The power output is rated at an incredible 228hp at 14,500rpm in road configuration and goes up to a mind-boggling 247hp at 14,750rpm with the included Akrapovic racing exhaust and Ducati Corse Performance oil.

Unprecedented power Peak power rated at 247hp The Superleggera V4 Centenario sets a new standard for power output in production motorcycles. The peak torque is rated at 117.6Nm at 10,500rpm, which increases to an impressive 126.3Nm with the racing setup. The engine is also lighter by 3.6kg due to titanium connecting rods, tungsten crankshaft inserts and titanium fasteners throughout the construction of this beast of a machine.

Advanced design Entire chassis made from carbon fiber The entire chassis, frame, swingarm, subframe and wheels of the Superleggera V4 Centenario are made from carbon fiber. This is done using the same processes as in MotoGP and Formula 1. The bike weighs 173kg without fuel in road trim but drops to a lighter 167kg with the racing kit installed. The carbon front frame is also lighter than its aluminium equivalent by up to 17%.

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Innovative features Features carbon-ceramic brake disks and lightweight Ohlins suspension The Superleggera V4 Centenario also debuts carbon-ceramic brake disks on a road-approved motorcycle. Developed by Brembo, the 340mm Hyction disks are made from a carbon-fiber-reinforced ceramic compound. They save 450gm per disk compared to steel and cut rotational inertia by 40%. The bike's suspension is handled by an Ohlins NPX 25/30 Carbon pressurized fork with carbon-fiber outer stanchions, saving up to 10% in weight over standard units.

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