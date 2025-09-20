Ducati's V21L prototype is an electric sportbike powered by solid-state battery
Ducati just showed off the V21L prototype at Munich's IAA Mobility 2025.
It's their first electric bike powered by QuantumScape's solid-state lithium-metal battery—think 150hp, a wild top speed of 273.6km/h, and serious racing DNA.
This is Ducati going all-in on future tech, teaming up with QuantumScape and PowerCo.
The bike can be charged from 10% to 80% in...
The V21L swaps out the usual bulky battery for a lighter, 980-cell QuantumScape QSE-5 pack using lithium-metal anodes and ceramic separators.
That means more energy packed in (844Wh per liter), charging from 10% to 80% in a little more than 12 minutes, and sufficient cooling to handle race-level power.
Basically: faster charging, longer life, less weight.
What's the advantage of solid-state batteries?
Solid-state batteries ditch liquid electrolytes for solids—making them safer, quicker to charge, and able to store more energy in less space.
For high-performance EVs like this Ducati, it's a big leap forward.
QuantumScape and PowerCo plan to develop a commercial version of the solid-state battery by the end of this decade, though it will likely appear in cars before motorcycles.