Scan Thums Up packs to win Hero Xtreme 250R

Bike comes with new GST benefits

Under the hood, you get a punchy 250cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 29.58hp and 25Nm of torque, plus USD front forks and a six-step adjustable rear monoshock for smoother rides. It comes with a six-speed gearbox too.

Thanks to new GST rules, it's expected to be priced at ₹1.66 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its original ₹1.80 lakh tag—making it even more tempting for young riders looking for something unique and fun to win or own.