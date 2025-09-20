Scan Thums Up packs to win Hero Xtreme 250R
Hero MotoCorp just rolled out the Xtreme 250R Thunderwheels Edition, teaming up with The Coca-Cola Company for their Thunderwheels 2.0 campaign.
Here's the cool part: you can actually win this limited-edition bike by scanning QR codes on Thums Up packs.
The bike rocks an all-black look with bold red highlights, making it stand out from last year's Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels edition.
Bike comes with new GST benefits
Under the hood, you get a punchy 250cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 29.58hp and 25Nm of torque, plus USD front forks and a six-step adjustable rear monoshock for smoother rides. It comes with a six-speed gearbox too.
Thanks to new GST rules, it's expected to be priced at ₹1.66 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its original ₹1.80 lakh tag—making it even more tempting for young riders looking for something unique and fun to win or own.