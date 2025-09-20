Tesla's FSD under scrutiny after ignoring railroad crossings

FSD only Level 2 autonomy

Tesla's FSD is only Level 2 autonomy—it still needs you behind the wheel and paying attention.

After California sued Tesla for calling it "Full Self-Driving," the company rebranded the feature as "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)."

Experts say the tech struggles because it hasn't seen enough real-world railroad scenarios.

A scary incident in July 2025, where a Tesla got stuck on tracks and was hit by a train, shows what's at stake.