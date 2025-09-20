Tesla's FSD under scrutiny after ignoring railroad crossings
Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software has drawn federal attention after cars failed to recognize railroad crossings, leading to several close calls and even crashes.
Despite obvious signals like flashing lights and gates, some Teslas have driven straight through active crossings.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is aware of these incidents, which have been reported in recent years.
FSD only Level 2 autonomy
Tesla's FSD is only Level 2 autonomy—it still needs you behind the wheel and paying attention.
After California sued Tesla for calling it "Full Self-Driving," the company rebranded the feature as "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)."
Experts say the tech struggles because it hasn't seen enough real-world railroad scenarios.
A scary incident in July 2025, where a Tesla got stuck on tracks and was hit by a train, shows what's at stake.
Competitors like Waymo avoid these issues
These failures have made many owners question how safe FSD really is. Some have called out Tesla's bold safety promises online.
Meanwhile, competitors like Waymo seem to avoid these issues by using extra sensors and better training data.
Bottom line: if you're using FSD, stay alert—your attention still matters most.