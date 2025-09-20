Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee become ₹4.5 lakh cheaper

The Compass now costs up to ₹1.26 lakh less, Meridian is down by ₹1.66 lakh, Wrangler gets a massive ₹4.57 lakh cut, and Grand Cherokee drops by ₹4.50 lakh (depending on the variant). These revised prices are available nationwide.

Meanwhile, Grand Cherokee Signature Edition debuts at ₹69.04 lakh

Jeep also rolled out the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition at ₹69.04 lakh—about ₹1.54 lakh pricier than the base model but packed with extras like rear-seat entertainment screens, a dashcam, and motorized side steps.

It keeps its punchy 2-liter turbo petrol engine and all-wheel drive setup for those who love both comfort and power on their drives.