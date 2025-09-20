Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee become ₹4.5 lakh cheaper
Jeep India just made its SUVs a lot more affordable, thanks to the new GST rules kicking in next week.
Starting September 22, you can grab a Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, or Grand Cherokee for much less—some models are up to ₹4.84 lakh cheaper.
Compass now costs ₹22.53-32.37 lakh
The Compass now costs up to ₹1.26 lakh less, Meridian is down by ₹1.66 lakh, Wrangler gets a massive ₹4.57 lakh cut, and Grand Cherokee drops by ₹4.50 lakh (depending on the variant).
These revised prices are available nationwide.
Meanwhile, Grand Cherokee Signature Edition debuts at ₹69.04 lakh
Jeep also rolled out the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition at ₹69.04 lakh—about ₹1.54 lakh pricier than the base model but packed with extras like rear-seat entertainment screens, a dashcam, and motorized side steps.
It keeps its punchy 2-liter turbo petrol engine and all-wheel drive setup for those who love both comfort and power on their drives.