Musk's Tesla can now test its robotaxis in Arizona
What's the story
Tesla has received the green light from the Arizona Department of Transportation to start testing its autonomous robotaxi vehicles. The company had applied for a permit in June this year and is now planning to conduct trials in the Phoenix Metro area with safety drivers on board. This development comes after Tesla's successful small-scale trial of its robotaxi service in Austin, Texas earlier this year.
Timeline
When will trials start?
The US-based company is yet to announce when the trials of the autonomous robotaxi vehicles will start in Arizona. We also do not know how long the trials shall last.
Future
Service to cover half of US population by 2025-end
Tesla CEO Elon Musk had earlier announced plans to roll out an autonomous ride-hailing service to nearly half of the US population by the end of this year. The company had already tested its robotaxi service in a limited area of Austin, with a dozen vehicles and select passengers under strict conditions, including a safety monitor in the front passenger seat.