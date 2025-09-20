The trials will take place with safety drivers

Musk's Tesla can now test its robotaxis in Arizona

Tesla has received the green light from the Arizona Department of Transportation to start testing its autonomous robotaxi vehicles. The company had applied for a permit in June this year and is now planning to conduct trials in the Phoenix Metro area with safety drivers on board. This development comes after Tesla's successful small-scale trial of its robotaxi service in Austin, Texas earlier this year.