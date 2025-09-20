Next Article
Flipkart now lets you buy bikes and scooters online
Auto
Flipkart just rolled out a digital platform where you can book, register, and finance two-wheelers—all online.
Launched during their Big Billion Days sale, the service features bikes and scooters from brands like Hero, Bajaj, and Royal Enfield.
With delivery and after-sales support
You'll find both petrol and electric models (yes, even premium Royal Enfield options), plus flexible payment plans like No-Cost EMI for 24 months or loans up to 48 months.
Delivery and after-sales are handled by authorized dealers across 16,000+ pincodes.
Flipkart says this move is all about making two-wheelers more accessible—especially with GST now down to 18% on bikes under 350cc.
Flipkart aims to make buying two-wheelers easier and more affordable.