Austin's Arrow Roadster is a retro EV sports car
Auto
Austin Motor Company is making a comeback with the Arrow Roadster, an electric car that channels classic 1920s sports car style—think cycle fenders, leather bonnet straps, and a sleek boat-tail rear.
Thanks to its compact size and light build, it's officially classed as a quadricycle in the UK.
The Arrow Roadster packs a 20hp motor
The Arrow Roadster packs a 20hp motor that gets you from 0 to 97km/h in under eight seconds, plus a 20kWh battery for up to 161km of driving on one charge.
Priced at £31,000 (about $42,000), it's currently available in right-hand drive for the UK, though Austin has hinted at left-hand-drive versions for the US and Middle East.
Customization options are limited to body colors and leather tints.