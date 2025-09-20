Austin's Arrow Roadster is a retro EV sports car

The Arrow Roadster packs a 20hp motor

The Arrow Roadster packs a 20hp motor that gets you from 0 to 97km/h in under eight seconds, plus a 20kWh battery for up to 161km of driving on one charge.

Priced at £31,000 (about $42,000), it's currently available in right-hand drive for the UK, though Austin has hinted at left-hand-drive versions for the US and Middle East.

Customization options are limited to body colors and leather tints.