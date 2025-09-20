Exotek's Exoquad V2 is an electric off-roader for wheelchair users

The vehicle can be customized with different motor configurations

You can pick between two or four hub motors—the 2WD version packs serious torque with twin rear motors, while the 4WD adds front motors for even more grip.

The updated lithium battery delivers up to 50km of range, and chunky tires help tackle tough terrain.

Weighing just under 100kg, the Exoquad V2 is a big step toward making outdoor adventures more accessible—and way more fun—for people with disabilities.