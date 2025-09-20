Porsche's new SUV will be gas and hybrid powered
Porsche is changing gears with its new three-row SUV, choosing to launch gas and plug-in hybrid versions before going fully electric.
The move comes after CEO Oliver Blume pointed to "new market realities and changing customer demands," as fewer people are buying battery-electric vehicles than expected.
Porsche's big electric platform delayed
This shift means Porsche's big new electric platform—originally set for the 2030s—will be redesigned with Volkswagen Group brands and arrive later than planned.
Still, Porsche says it's committed to electrification, with models like the Taycan, Macan EV, Cayenne EV, and the upcoming 718 staying on track.
The transition will cost Volkswagen Group about €5.1 billion ($5.9 billion), but Porsche aims to balance classic engines with new electric options well into the 2030s.