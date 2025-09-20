Porsche's new SUV will be gas and hybrid powered

Porsche's big electric platform delayed

This shift means Porsche's big new electric platform—originally set for the 2030s—will be redesigned with Volkswagen Group brands and arrive later than planned.

Still, Porsche says it's committed to electrification, with models like the Taycan, Macan EV, Cayenne EV, and the upcoming 718 staying on track.

The transition will cost Volkswagen Group about €5.1 billion ($5.9 billion), but Porsche aims to balance classic engines with new electric options well into the 2030s.