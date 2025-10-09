Ericsson's AI robotic dog checks train cars, streams data instantly
Ericsson just showed off some futuristic tech at the India Mobile Congress, happening October 8-11, 2025, in New Delhi.
Their star gadget? An AI-powered robotic dog that checks train cars for problems and streams data instantly over a private 5G network.
Highlights of Ericsson's IMC 2025 showcase
They also demoed Annapurti—a grain ATM that uses Aadhaar biometrics to dispense 25 to 30kg of food grains in just 30 seconds, already running in five cities and aiming for more by 2026.
Ericsson highlighted its fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, connecting 8.4 million subscribers (with strong rural reach), plus StethoECG: a handheld digital stethoscope made with IIT Madras for remote heart monitoring.
Innovations for a better tomorrow
These innovations tackle real issues like safer transport, better food access, rural connectivity, and smarter healthcare—helping push India's digital transformation forward.