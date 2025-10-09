Ericsson's AI robotic dog checks train cars, streams data instantly

Highlights of Ericsson's IMC 2025 showcase

They also demoed Annapurti—a grain ATM that uses Aadhaar biometrics to dispense 25 to 30kg of food grains in just 30 seconds, already running in five cities and aiming for more by 2026.

Ericsson highlighted its fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, connecting 8.4 million subscribers (with strong rural reach), plus StethoECG: a handheld digital stethoscope made with IIT Madras for remote heart monitoring.