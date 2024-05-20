Next Article

Six major brands have been found guilty of subsidy violations

Government panel finds EV manufacturers violated FAME 2 subsidy scheme

By Mudit Dube 11:59 am May 20, 2024

What's the story A high-level government panel, established by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), has discovered that auto companies intentionally violated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (& Hybrid) Vehicles in India (FAME-2) guidelines. The panel's findings, submitted earlier this month, contradict a previous investigation by a Joint Secretary at the MHI. This development comes after the MHI instructed 13 electric vehicle manufacturers to reimburse improperly claimed subsidies under the FAME 2 scheme.

Violators identified

Six leading electric vehicle brands, including Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere Vehicles, Benling India, Revolt Intellicorp, and Amo Mobility were found to be using imported products and seeking subsidy benefits in violation of phased manufacturing guidelines. As a result of these violations, these Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have been asked to repay around ₹469 crore. The panel's investigation into this issue has been ongoing for some time.

Scheme clarity

Panel asserts clarity of FAME 2 scheme guidelines

A government official stated that after scrutinizing all notifications and guidelines, the panel concluded that the scheme notification and guidelines were clear and well understood by all relevant stakeholders, including test agencies, OEMs, and MHI. The panel also clarified that timelines for localization were framed in due consultation with all industry stakeholders. This statement contradicts the earlier claim of ambiguity in key terms of the FAME scheme.