Ferrari's first electric car, the Elettrica, is a 1,000hp beast

Ferrari has unveiled preliminary details of its first-ever electric vehicle (EV), the Electtrica. It will be a grand tourer, similar to the old GTC4Lusso, but with a forward driving position and short wheelbase of 116.5-inch, more like mid-engine supercars. Ferrari has developed the 800-volt battery and motors for the Electtrica in-house. These components will be manufactured at the company's Maranello factory. The exterior and interior of the EV will likely be revealed in the coming months.

Technical specs It will deliver over 986hp of peak power In Boost mode, the Electtrica will deliver over 986hp from four electric motors. Its 122kWh (gross) battery will provide a WLTP range of up to 529km. The car can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds with a top speed of 309km/h. The four motors will allow precise handling balance. The suspension system, called Ferrari Active Suspension Technology (FAST), uses Multimatic dampers with a ball screw driven by a 48-volt motor attached to the damper piston.

Steering system It will also feature independent rear-wheel steering The Electtrica will also feature independent rear-wheel steering, allowing each wheel to move in opposite directions. This gives total control over how each wheel moves in all directions. The two rear motors deliver 416hp each and spin up to 25,000 RPM. The front motors are the same as those used in the F80 and deliver 141hp each while spinning up to a maximum of 30,000 RPM.

Design details The battery is integrated into the chassis The Electtrica's battery is made up of 14 modules, each with 15 cells, and is integrated directly into the car's chassis. Ferrari has placed most of these modules behind the driver and under rear seats to achieve a balanced weight distribution of 47% front and 53% rear. The company says the car should weigh around 2,300kg, similar to its Purosangue model.