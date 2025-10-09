US probes 2.9M Teslas with full self-driving over traffic violations

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles with Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities. The probe comes after a number of accidents and possible traffic safety violations involving the advanced driver assistance system. The NHTSA flagged that the FSD system, which requires drivers to remain alert and intervene if necessary, has "induced vehicle behavior that violated traffic safety laws."

Violations reported Tesla cars running red lights while using FSD The NHTSA has flagged cases of Tesla cars running red lights and changing lanes in the wrong direction while using the FSD system. The agency has six reports of a Tesla, with FSD engaged, "approaching an intersection with a red traffic signal, continuing to travel into the intersection against the red light and was subsequently involved in a crash with other motor vehicles in the intersection." Four of these crashes resulted in injuries.

Recall possibility Preliminary evaluation The NHTSA's investigation is a preliminary evaluation, which is the first step toward a potential vehicle recall if the agency deems them to pose an unreasonable safety risk. The agency has received 18 complaints and one media report claiming that Tesla cars with FSD engaged "failed to remain stopped for the duration of a red traffic signal, failed to stop fully or failed to accurately detect and display the correct traffic signal state in the vehicle interface."