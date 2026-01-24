Ferrari unveils SF-26 for 2026 F1 season: Check features
Ferrari has unveiled its new Formula 1 car, the SF-26, for the upcoming 2026 season. The Italian team has described it as a "complete rethink of the car's architecture" due to a major rules overhaul. The design is inspired by a special edition car raced at the 2025 Monza GP, which paid tribute to Niki Lauda's championship-winning Ferrari 312T in '75.
The SF-26 features a carbon fiber honeycomb chassis with halo protection, push-rod suspension at both ends, and an eight-speed gearbox. The turbocharged V6 engine comes with a turbocharger that can spin up to an incredible 150,000rpm. The car runs on 18-inch wheels and weighs in at 770kg (including the driver).
Energy recovery system and testing schedule
The SF-26 is equipped with an advanced Energy Recovery System (ERS) featuring a powerful MGU-K motor and a lithium-ion battery of up to 1,000 volts. The team will head to Barcelona for testing from January 26-30, followed by more pre-season laps in Bahrain. The season kicks off with the Australian GP on March 6-8, 2026.
The SF-26 features a serrated edge on top of the engine cover and pushrod suspension at both ends. Loic Serra, Technical Director Chassis at Scuderia Ferrari, said developing the SF-26 required adapting to a completely new regulatory framework. He added they spent considerable time in the concept phase to capture as much as possible of this new regulatory and technical context while ensuring flexibility for in-season development.