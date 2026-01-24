Ferrari unveils SF-26 for 2026 F1 season: Check features

Ferrari has unveiled its new Formula 1 car, the SF-26, for the upcoming 2026 season. The Italian team has described it as a "complete rethink of the car's architecture" due to a major rules overhaul. The design is inspired by a special edition car raced at the 2025 Monza GP, which paid tribute to Niki Lauda's championship-winning Ferrari 312T in '75.

Design details Features and specifications The SF-26 features a carbon fiber honeycomb chassis with halo protection, push-rod suspension at both ends, and an eight-speed gearbox. The turbocharged V6 engine comes with a turbocharger that can spin up to an incredible 150,000rpm. The car runs on 18-inch wheels and weighs in at 770kg (including the driver).

Tech specs Energy recovery system and testing schedule The SF-26 is equipped with an advanced Energy Recovery System (ERS) featuring a powerful MGU-K motor and a lithium-ion battery of up to 1,000 volts. The team will head to Barcelona for testing from January 26-30, followed by more pre-season laps in Bahrain. The season kicks off with the Australian GP on March 6-8, 2026.

