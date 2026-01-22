Ferrari's new 12Cilindri Tailor Made: South Korea gets a 1-off supercar
Ferrari just dropped a one-of-a-kind 12Cilindri Tailor Made, created exclusively for South Korea and revealed in Maranello in January 2026.
This isn't your average Ferrari—thanks to the brand's Tailor Made program, it's all about personal touches and local inspiration.
The eye-catching Yoonseul paint shifts from green to violet-blue, drawing from Korean Celadon ceramics and the vibe of Seoul.
Art meets horsepower
Four South Korean artists helped shape this car.
GRAYCODE and jiiiiin translated the V12 engine's sound into a visual artwork applied to the vehicle's bodywork.
Daehye Jeong created a handwoven artwork from Mongolian horsehair that adorns the dashboard, and had her pattern screen-printed into the glass roof to create an interplay of light and shadow.
Hyunhee Kim added see-through Scuderia shields and custom wheel caps, while TaeHyun Lee finished things off with white brake calipers and shift paddles.
What's under the hood?
This beast packs a 6.5L V12 engine with 830 cv that rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds—and it'll keep going past 340km/h.
It has a dry weight of 1,560kg with optional lightweight content but still fits in a solid-sized boot (270L), so you get both speed and style in one seriously unique ride.