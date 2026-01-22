Ferrari's new 12Cilindri Tailor Made: South Korea gets a 1-off supercar

Art meets horsepower

Four South Korean artists helped shape this car.

GRAYCODE and jiiiiin translated the V12 engine's sound into a visual artwork applied to the vehicle's bodywork.

Daehye Jeong created a handwoven artwork from Mongolian horsehair that adorns the dashboard, and had her pattern screen-printed into the glass roof to create an interplay of light and shadow.

Hyunhee Kim added see-through Scuderia shields and custom wheel caps, while TaeHyun Lee finished things off with white brake calipers and shift paddles.