Ford invests $2B in Kentucky plant to make EV pickups Auto Aug 11, 2025

Ford is dropping $2 billion to fully convert its Louisville Assembly Plant for electric vehicles, ending gas car production there.

The first new ride—a midsize, four-door electric pickup—rolls out in 2027.

This shift is part of Ford's push to make EVs more affordable and efficient, following changes in federal incentives during President Trump's administration.