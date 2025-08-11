Next Article
Ford invests $2B in Kentucky plant to make EV pickups
Ford is dropping $2 billion to fully convert its Louisville Assembly Plant for electric vehicles, ending gas car production there.
The first new ride—a midsize, four-door electric pickup—rolls out in 2027.
This shift is part of Ford's push to make EVs more affordable and efficient, following changes in federal incentives during President Trump's administration.
Plant shift adds 2,200 new hourly jobs
This move brings 2,200 new hourly jobs to Kentucky and speeds up production using a streamlined "assembly tree" method.
It's all part of Ford's larger $5 billion investment in US EVs—including a new battery factory in Michigan—and aims to create nearly 4,000 jobs overall.
Governor Andy Beshear called the project a big win for local workers and Kentucky's future with Ford.