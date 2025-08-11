Next Article
Renault to refresh Kiger SUV on August 24
Renault is set to launch the refreshed Kiger SUV on August 24, bringing a new look and upgraded features to one of its most popular models.
This update follows the recent revamp of the Triber MPV, as Renault steps up its game in India's competitive car scene.
What to expect from the updated Kiger
The new Kiger gets a style boost with redesigned headlights, a fresh grille, and updated bumpers.
Inside, you'll find a sleeker dashboard, improved infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and automatic climate control—while engine choices stay the same.
Looking ahead, Renault plans to roll out four more vehicles (mostly SUVs) over the next two years and is taking full control of its Chennai plant to ramp up production for both Indian buyers and exports.