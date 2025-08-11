Renault to refresh Kiger SUV on August 24

What to expect from the updated Kiger

The new Kiger gets a style boost with redesigned headlights, a fresh grille, and updated bumpers.

Inside, you'll find a sleeker dashboard, improved infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and automatic climate control—while engine choices stay the same.

Looking ahead, Renault plans to roll out four more vehicles (mostly SUVs) over the next two years and is taking full control of its Chennai plant to ramp up production for both Indian buyers and exports.