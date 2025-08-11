Ford's $2B EV bet starts with pickup in 2027

Ford's all-in on EVs, but there's a catch

This new approach uses big single-piece aluminum parts, cutting down on components by 20% and boosting efficiency by 15%.

The batteries will come from Michigan's BlueOval Battery Park starting in 2026.

While some jobs may shift as things get more automated, Ford says it's working with the United Auto Workers union to support employees through the change.

CEO Jim Farley admits there are risks but says this move is key if Ford wants to keep up with global competition—especially from China.