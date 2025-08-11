Ford's EV strategy shift: 'Universal' platform to cut production costs
Ford is rolling out a fresh strategy to make electric vehicles more affordable, even as it faces over $5 billion in losses from its EV and software divisions this year.
Their big move? A "universal" platform designed to cut production costs, with the first budget-friendly model—a midsize electric pickup—set to launch in 2027 at around $30,000.
Ford aims to reduce ownership costs
This approach is being called Ford's new "Model T moment," nodding to when they first made cars accessible for everyone.
The platform uses 20% fewer parts and features longer-lasting, cheaper LFP batteries.
Plus, their new "assembly tree" method lets different parts get built at the same time, speeding up production by 15%.
Altogether, these changes could mean lower ownership costs than a used Tesla Model Y.