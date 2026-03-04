Ford's new kit can supercharge your Mustang 

Ford Racing Parts has unveiled a new supercharger kit for its 5.0-liter V8 engine, featured in the F-150 and Mustang models. The innovative upgrade was developed in collaboration with Whipple Superchargers and comes with a factory-backed warranty. The 3.0-liter supercharger boosts the power of the F-150 to an impressive 700hp and torque to 800Nm.

Power boost The Mustang GT can now match the GTD's performance The new supercharger kit also works wonders for the Mustang, taking its power output to as much as 810hp and torque to a whopping 1,105Nm. However, if you opt for the standard exhaust system instead of the active exhaust system, the power output drops slightly to match that of GTD at around 800hp. This is a significant jump from the stock Mustang GT's horsepower, which is around 480hp.

Cost What about pricing? The new supercharger kit comes at a price of $10,500 for the Mustang and $10,250 for the F-150. It is compatible with 2024-2026 models of Mustang and 2021-2026 model-year pickups in both 4x2 or 4x4 configurations with a single alternator. The Mustang kit also includes a dual-pass intercooler, upgraded spark plugs, and GT500 port fuel injectors among other things.

