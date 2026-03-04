LOADING...
Home / News / Auto News / Ford's new kit can supercharge your Mustang 
Ford's new kit can supercharge your Mustang 
The innovative upgrade was developed in collaboration with Whipple Superchargers

Ford's new kit can supercharge your Mustang 

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 04, 2026
11:54 am
What's the story

Ford Racing Parts has unveiled a new supercharger kit for its 5.0-liter V8 engine, featured in the F-150 and Mustang models. The innovative upgrade was developed in collaboration with Whipple Superchargers and comes with a factory-backed warranty. The 3.0-liter supercharger boosts the power of the F-150 to an impressive 700hp and torque to 800Nm.

Power boost

The Mustang GT can now match the GTD's performance

The new supercharger kit also works wonders for the Mustang, taking its power output to as much as 810hp and torque to a whopping 1,105Nm. However, if you opt for the standard exhaust system instead of the active exhaust system, the power output drops slightly to match that of GTD at around 800hp. This is a significant jump from the stock Mustang GT's horsepower, which is around 480hp.

Cost

What about pricing?

The new supercharger kit comes at a price of $10,500 for the Mustang and $10,250 for the F-150. It is compatible with 2024-2026 models of Mustang and 2021-2026 model-year pickups in both 4x2 or 4x4 configurations with a single alternator. The Mustang kit also includes a dual-pass intercooler, upgraded spark plugs, and GT500 port fuel injectors among other things.

Advertisement

Warranty

Both kits come with a 3-year warranty

While neither kit is available for 2026 vehicles in California, both come with a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty. This means that Ford is confident about the durability and performance of these upgraded parts. However, do note that maximum vehicle speed remains unchanged with these kits.

Advertisement